Ikegami Debuts New Unicam Camera System

MAYWOOD, N.J.—Ikegami Electronics U.S.A., has introduced the HC-HD300 CMOS Studio HDTV Camera System, the newest addition to the company’s Unicam HD product line.

The HC-HD300 is a flexible, docking style camera that represents what the company’s describes as its first affordable HD studio camera system. Studio or field-ready, it features a newly-developed 1/3-inch 3-CMOS optical block design.



CMOS sensors are now meeting and exceeding the performance of CCDs in sensitivity, signal-to-noise ratio, and resolution. They continue to offer low power consumption, no vertical smear, and a high degree of format flexibility. With extensive ongoing research and development in this technology, the adoption of CMOS for broadcast camera use is now the trend.



The HC-HD300 targets broadcast TV stations, as well as educational, corporate and house of worship applications. The camera works in conjunction with a newly developed camera control system consisting of the FA-300 Fiber Adapter and BSF-300 Base Station, utilizing OpticalCON DUO connectors for its fiber camera cable connection. This connector accepts either a mating OpticalCON Duo connector for SMPTE hybrid camera cable (maximum distance: 250m/820ft), or common optical LC connectors for duplex single-mode fiber cable (maximum distance: 10km/32,800ft). The system enables affordable and flexible integration for a variety of applications.



The lightweight and compact size (1.5RU) BSF-300 can be integrated into any studio, mobile truck, or portable flypack. When using hybrid fiber camera cable, the base station provides power to the fiber adapter and the camera itself.



Other key features of the Ikegami HC-HD300 is a high performance sensor block with F10 sensitivity, 58dB SNR, and 1000TVL resolution, Native 1920 x1080 HD resolution, Multi-Video format 1080i, 720p, 480i (NTSC), 576i (PAL) Switchable; Unique Quick EZ Focus (focus assist) function, and Built-in Automatic Lens Aberration Correction function.