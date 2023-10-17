IHSE USA To Show Latest KVM-Over-IP Solutions at NAB Show New York

CRANBURY, N.J.—IHSE USA will feature its latest suite of solutions for KVM-over-IP (KVMoIP) with kvm-tec’s Scalable and Media4Kconnect extenders for DisplayPort 1.2 during NAB Show New York, Oct. 24-26, at Javits Center in Manhattan.

The company also will show its latest IP compression KVM systems using the Fraunhofer IIS JPEG XS ISO/IEC codec for video-over-IP workflows as well as its KVM-integrated Quad View for 4K single- or dual-head computer systems, the company said.

IHSE has partnered with Fraunhofer IIS’ design team on development of a next-generation KVM system based on its JPEG XS codec. JPEG XS enables transfer of high-res, high-quality video data over standard Ethernet or other wired connections with limited computing resources. Fraunhofer also provides the ability to encapsulate code streams into file formats and transport them, it said.

Using Fraunhofer's JPEG XS SDK and IHSE's JPEG XS IP core for Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) makes possible ultra-low latency broadcast, in-house and gaming video routes with predictive and precise rate control, it said.

The kvm-tec Scalable Line supports networked 4K multiviewer capabilities over a 10G network switch. The solution offers the ability to control and manage up to 16 computer sources on a single display via a single keyboard and mouse. Simply moving the mouse inside the gridded cell and clicking allows full control of the source, it said.

The kvm-tec media4Kconnect series delivers full-4K resolutions in 4:4:4 color space. It is compatible with 10G network switches. The media4Kconnect models are available in different versions supporting standalone extension, redundancy or fully uncompressed video up to 4K, it said.

The extenders can be used as high-performance, low-latency KVM point-to-point connections or as part of a larger KVM switching system, it said.

The company also will show its IHSE Draco MultiView 4K60, which enables the simultaneous operation of four computers displayed on a single display, with full access from a single keyboard and mouse. Offering four inputs and two outputs, the 1RU solution is capable of handling four ultra-high-resolution video displays up to 4K/UHD at a 60Hz frame rate, the company said.

See IHSE USA at NAB New York booth 1256.