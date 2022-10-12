IHSE USA Heads to NAB Show NY with New KVM Solutions

IHSE USA plans to bring the latest in its KVM solutions to the upcoming NAB Show New York, set for Oct. 19-20 at the Javits Convention Center.

This fall, the company plans to showcase solutions that range from high end to lower cost, from high-frame-rate e-sports extenders to streamlined KVM desktop solutions. The IHSE booth will include the company’s most recent KVM, video extension and management solutions as well as HFR extender technology.

A key provider of extenders for e-sports gaming computers, the company plans to showcase the line of HFR extenders that it developed that support transports of up to 250 Hz while simultaneously supporting 60 Hz. IHSE addressed the dual transport problem when its introduced Synchronized Sequential Frame Rate Conversion (SSFRC) technology within its Draco ultra series of DisplayPort and HDMI extenders. The SSFRC technology combines HFR computer actions and broadcast transmission workflows into one extender system, a step that simplifies onsite infrastructure but helps ensure that the same content is available at the same quality level throughout.

At the show, the company’s Draco DPS 4X1 KVM desktop series will also be on display, which can be customized to support single-, dual-, triple- or quad-head computer systems. The DPS 4X1 base unit is a two-slot desktop chassis with support for USB-HID, USB 2.0 and optional audio connections for up to four computers to a single monitor.

Also on display: the kvm-tec’s Scalable line, which supports networked multiviewer capabilities and includes the ability to control four computer sources up to 120 km away simultaneously through one keyboard and mouse; and the new Draco tera FLEX series of secure KVM matrix systems, designed to smooth the installation process for those preconfiguring network ports as inputs or outputs.