IEEE’s BTS Readies for 91st Fall Symposium Event



WASHINGTON: The Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers’ Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) has announced that registration is now open for the organization’s 91st annual Broadcast Symposium event which takes place Oct. 19-21 at the Westin Alexandria Hotel in Alexandria, Va.



Keynote speakers on this year’s program include Peter Doyle, chief of the FCC’s Media Bureau audio division, and John Luff, television media technology consultant. In addition to the presentation of more than 20 papers on such topics as broadcast television and radio, RF infrastructure, Mobile DTV, measurement techniques, content delivery and digital rights management, two half-day tutorial sessions are scheduled.



The Symposium also provides an opportunity for networking and socializing with colleagues with two evening cocktail receptions and three luncheon events.



Complete registration information is available online. An early reservation discount is being offered through Sept. 30, 2011.



