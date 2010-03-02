IEEE Issues BTS Symposium Call for Papers



The IEEE’s Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) has issued a Call for Papers to be presented at its Fall Broadcast Symposium. Abstracts are due by May 15, and authors will be notified of acceptance on or before July 1. The Symposium is scheduled for October 22-24, 2010 and will be held in Alexandria, Va.



Suggested topics for papers include: technical issues arising from the cessation of analog television broadcasting; the repurposing of analog TV transmitters; developments in digital radio and television systems, including terrestrial, cable satellite Internet and wireless; media streaming; wireless broadband networks; and the transmission, propagation, reception and redistribution of broadcast signals. Other broadcasting-related topic proposals will also be considered.



The organization is also soliciting proposals for half-day tutorials based on the above list of topics, and is also considering suggestions for panel discussions dealing with broadcast-related technology, applications, business practices and policy-related issues and opportunities.



Complete details on submitting proposals are available at the IEEE BTS Website, www.ieee.org.



