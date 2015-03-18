IEEE Broadcasting Symposium Now Accepting Papers

MELVILLE, N.Y. – The IEEE Broadcasting Technology Society is now accepting submissions of papers for the IEEE Broadcasting Symposium, scheduled for Oct. 13 – 16.

Authors may submit extended abstracts up to 1,000 words proposing timely and relevant technical papers relating to broadcasting technology. Proposals for organizing sessions are also encouraged.

Submissions should be sent to bts@ieee.org by April 10. The email should indicate that the abstract is for the 2015 IEEE Broadcasting Symposium, along with the author’s full name and contact information, including affiliation, address, email and phone number.

The 2015 IEEE Broadcasting Symposium will be held at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Fla. Registration opens in June.