IEE-BTS Issues Call for Papers



The IEEE-Broadcast Technology Society is issuing a call for papers for the 61st Annual IEEE Broadcast Symposium, to be held Oct. 19-21 in Alexandria, Va.



Abstract submissions are due May 1, and authors whose abstracts are accepted will be notified by July 1. Full papers will be due by Sept. 30. Researchers, developers, service providers, and suppliers of technology, equipment, systems, and consumer devices, as well as content originators and distributors are invited to submit abstractions. The Call for Papers, with potential topics and submission details, is available on the IEEE-BTS website.



Abstracts should clearly explain the subject, originality and relevance. All papers that are selected must be presented at the Symposium by the authors or their designated presenters. Authors will be entitled to register for the Symposium at a reduced rate and at least one author must be registered by Sept. 30. Approximately 20-30 minutes will be provided for each paper presentation, including questions and answers. Information on registration and hotel reservations will be available beginning in July.



Potential topic areas may include:



• Digital radio and television systems: terrestrial, cable, satellite, Internet, wireless

• Mobile DTV systems (all aspects, both transmission and reception)

• Technical issues associated with the termination of analog television broadcasting

• Transmission, propagation, reception, re-distribution of broadcast signals

• AM, FM, and TV transmitter and antenna systems

• Tests and measurements

• Cable & satellite interconnection with terrestrial broadcasters

• Transport stream issues – ancillary services

• Unlicensed device operation in TV white spaces

• Advanced technologies and systems for emerging broadcasting applications

• DTV & IBOC reception issues and new technologies

• ATSC & other broadcast standards developments

• Broadcast spectrum issues – re-packing, sharing



Proposals for half-day tutorials are also solicited based on the topics listed above as well as proposals for panels on technology, application, business, and policy-related issues and opportunities for the broadcasting industry. Proposals can be submitted in a 500-1000 word abstract via email to: bts@ieee.org. Be sure to include author’s name and contact information.



