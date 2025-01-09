IBC2025 Opens Submissions for Technical Papers

LONDON—IBC has announced that it is now accepting submissions for Technical Papers for the IBC2025 Conference, which will be held from Sept. 12-15 in Amsterdam.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, Feb. 7. Entries can be submitted here.

Organizers said the Technical Papers Program “offers an excellent opportunity for forward-thinking technologists and companies to unveil their ideas and research to media industry leaders hungry for new technology concepts, their possible uses and practical applications.”

The program welcomes entries from all sectors across the media, entertainment and technology industry. Entries can come from any discipline, whether the entrant is a professional or a professor, a member of a research and development team, working alone or with a global brand, from across any part of the broadcast, communications, electronic media or entertainment fields.

“Unsurprisingly, AI was our most popular Technical Papers session at IBC2024—where we covered facial recognition, machine-learning in news and the iterative use of generative AI for targeted advertising,” Paul Entwistle, chair of IBC's Technical Papers Committee, said. “This was closely followed by our session on streaming, where the audience learnt how cricket was concurrently streamed to 59 million viewers in India. We also presented strong sessions covering XR including neural radiance fields, provenance and trust, 5G both technical advances and field trials, advances in video coding, and sustainability. All a reminder of the breadth of technologies impacting our industry.”

The technical papers are available on IBC365, with the very best showcased in a joint publication with the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), The Best of IET and IBC 2024, found either on IBC365 or on the IET website.

IBC Technical Papers present unpublished technical discussions of original, novel research and/or innovation focused on real-world problems faced by the international broadcast and digital media industry, the organizers explained.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At this initial stage, IBC is looking for a 300-word synopsis giving a clear and concise overview of the key topic of your paper, evidencing what is unique and novel and explaining its background.

“Technical disclosures can also include new analytical insight into the cultural, social and environmental impact of our industry—for instance, as AI continues to impress, its impact on human creativity, intellectual rights and jobs is less clear,” Entwistle noted. “IBC sincerely appreciates the support the industry shows the Technical Papers Program and looks forward to showcasing authors whose work sits at the cutting edge, challenges the norm or shares useful and practical insight.”

All submissions are rigorously reviewed by a panel of professional experts. Papers accepted for presentation at the IBC2025 Conference have the opportunity to win the highly coveted Best Conference Paper Award, presented at the IBC2025 Awards.