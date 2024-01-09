IBC Issues Call for 2024 Technical Papers

IBC has launched its 2024 Call for Technical Papers, designed to present original, novel research on solutions to real world problems faced by the international broadcast and digital media industry and are not overtly commercial in tone.

Deadline is Feb. 9.

The Technical Papers Programme forms an integral part of the content programs at IBC and entries from all industry sectors across the media, entertainment and technology sector and from every discipline are accepted, whether from a professional, professor, member of an R&D team, working alone or with a global brand and from across any part of the broadcast, communications, electronic media and entertainment fields.

IBC is looking for a 300-word synopsis giving a clear and concise overview of the concept that will be the key topics of the technical paper, highlighting what is unique and explaining its background. All submissions are rigorously reviewed by a panel of professional experts. Papers accepted for presentation at the IBC Conference have the opportunity to win the highly coveted Best Conference Paper Award, presented at the IBC Awards.

The 2024 IBC Show takes place Sept. 13-16 in Amsterdam.