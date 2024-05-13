IBC2024 Now Open for Registration, Adds New AI Tech Zone

LONDON—IBC2024, the broadcast industry’s second largest international trade show, is now open for registration. Organizers said exhibition space reservations from participating companies for the four day event, scheduled for Sept. 13-16 at the RAI Amsterdam, is already running ahead of 2023’s total of 44,500 square meters. In addition, IBC2024 has expanded its venue with the inclusion of Hall 14, marking the addition of a second Content Everywhere area and housing the new AI Tech Zone.

“IBC2024 will deliver the world’s premier expo and content programme covering transformational tech and changing business models, with a keen focus on people and purpose, said Michael Crimp, IBC’s Chief Executive Officer. “2024 sees the M&E industry at the centre of major events worldwide. As well as showcasing top-level Olympic Sports content, in this year of global elections, IBC will focus on key news hot topics such as disinformation. IBC2024 promises to be an unmissable event for M&E professionals everywhere. Registration is now open. We look forward to meeting you in Amsterdam for another world-class IBC.”

The initial line-up of speakers for this year’s IBC Conference features representatives from leading industry players, including:

Kasia Jablonska, Director of Digital and On-Demand, BBC Studios

Israel Esteban, Chief Technology Officer, beIN MEDIA GROUP

Laura Florence, Senior Vice President Global FAST Channels, Fremantle

Phil Wiser, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Technology Officer, Paramount Global

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer, Virgin Media O2

There are also over 100 new exhibitors that have booked space so far, including Antenna Hungaria, Frequency Networks, MBS, Medianet Berlin, Servers.com, and swXtch.io. Bookings by exhibitors from the Asia Pacific region, a significant area of increase for last year’s show, are again expected to see double-digit growth in 2024, IBC said.

“We have a strong pipeline for further bookings in place, as the show continues to grow in areas where we are seeing the M&E industry expanding and evolving – such as maturing markets in regions like APAC, or rapidly emerging technology sectors such as AI, said Steve Connolly, Director at IBC. "For instance, the whole reason we’re building Hall 14 is to accommodate the exponential growth of Content Everywhere, which is the go-to area for Over-the-Top (OTT) and multi-platform delivery.”

IBC2024 will also offer a show-floor content program throughout its four days, with presentations, panels, masterclasses, and demonstrations focused on core topics, including AI, 5G, Cloud, Esports, Immersive Experiences, OTT & Streaming, AdTech and Connected Technologies. These will take place across the show in the Showcase Theatre, the Innovation Stage, two Content Everywhere Stages, and the AI Tech Zone Stage.

The 2023 IBC Show attracted just over 43.000 attendees.