IBC2023: LiveU to Show New SMPTE ST 2110 Receiver

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU is launching a new single 4K/Quad HD video receiver for ST 2110 broadcast facilities.

The company said that the latest addition to the LiveU IP-video EcoSystem is designed to provide an efficient and adaptable way to receive high-quality LRT (LiveU Reliable Transport) live content feeds from any LiveU EcoSystem device and then seamlessly output them as 2110-compliant streams.

The LiveU's LU4000 ST 2110 operates as an all-in-one receiver in the video chain, reducing IT costs, time and overhead while keeping everything in sync.

"IP-video is increasingly flowing through our customers’ entire workflow, so it’s no surprise that nearly all our customers building or upgrading a broadcast facility are thinking ‘IP first’,” explained Yulia Rozmarin, director of product management. “While the benefits of a full ST 2110 live IP-video production facility are clear, our customers have also reported that complexity needs careful management. For this reason, we're delighted to be able to reduce this complexity, removing the need to manage and maintain separate receivers and transcoders and simplifying the flow between LRT and ST 2110. Now our customers can connect the powerful creative possibilities opened up by the LRT powered LiveU EcoSystem directly with their SMPTE ST 2110 facilities in a much simpler and more robust manner."

Building on LiveU's LRT protocol, the receiver enables a resilient, low latency IP-to-IP workflow for receiving a single 4K video feed or up to four full HD live feeds, adding to the operational scalability of ST 2110. The LU4000 ST 2110 can be swiftly deployed regardless of network configuration. Tasks have been automated to shorten the workflow, including the routing, switching and processing of separate bonded video, audio and data streams, LiveU reported.

The LU4000 ST 2110 is fully NMOS-compliant, making device discovery and control easy. The product architecture future-proofs it to allow further workflow simplification developments, providing customers with complete peace of mind and effortless upgrading.

For provide redundancy, LiveU said that the LU4000 ST 2110 adheres to the highest 2022-7 SMPTE-defined path redundancy standard. Customers benefit from stable stream transmission along with the consistency afforded by hardware-based Precision Time Protocol (PTP) feed synchronization, again providing complete peace of mind via rock-solid operation.