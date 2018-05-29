IBC2018 to Focus on the Emerging Technologies of AI, VR and Blockchain

LONDON--The annual IBC2018 media, technology, and entertainment show is now in-sight, and those that register before June 8th qualify for a special launch rate. At this year’s high-profile trade show—taking place from September 13-17 at the RAI in Amsterdam—attendees will have access to a wide range of sessions, panels and presentations examining cutting-edge developments shaping the future of the media and entertainment industry.

IBC show organizers promise to inspire show-goers with “fresh inspiring conference themes that focus on innovative new platforms, audience engagement and interaction/immersion, as well as a wide-ranging exhibition that will encompass the latest technologies from artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) to advanced cloud-based workflows.”

For the first time ever, the IBC Conference will feature “The Global Gamechangers,” chaired by Edith Bowman, who will host industry-leading business, creative, and technology talent, including Peter Salmon, Chief Creative Officer of Endemol Shine Group, and Deborah Turness, Head of Euronews for NBC Universal.

This year’s IBC conference tracks are designed to illuminate emerging topics, such as:

“NextGen: Interactive & Immersive Experiences,” a panel discussion—featuring Hammer Films Joint CEO Marc Schipper and other immersive industry experts—exploring AR and AI, among other immersive techniques.

[Read: IBC Announces Keynotes, New ‘Global Gamechangers’ Stage]

“Audiences: Engage. Influence. Grow” will delve into GDPR and machine learning and reveal ways to engage niche and evolving audiences. Rob Koenen, President, VR Industry Forum (VRIF) and an MPEG leader will showcase “Cutting-edge Tech Innovators,” exploring where AI, VR, blockchain and other immersive media technologies could take the industry.

Several sessions will focus on maximizing advertising and targeted marketing opportunities. Former Channel 4 Chief David Abraham, now of Wonderhood Studios, will examine how video consumption business models are changing, and the impact these trends could have on studios and content creation. On a similar note, “Advertising: The New Attention Economy” will explore new ways of maximizing targeted marketing and revenue in the age of big data and blockchain.

IBC will host three invitation-only Executive Forums: The Leaders’ Forum, Cyber Security Forum and the Telco & Media Innovation Forum, convening the industry’s most influential and visionary people to discuss key trends, opportunities and disruptors impacting the industry and its future.

As with previous IBC shows, the exhibition—from September 14-18, 2018—will feature products for every stage of the workflow from content creation through distribution. The Future Zone Theatre will present curated sessions exploring the impact of new technologies like virtual, augmented, and mixed reality (MXR), and The Big Screen will showcase the latest in cinema projection and sound technology.

According to IBC, the show attracts roughly 60,000 attendees from more than 170 countries and representatives from over 1,700 industry leading suppliers.

To register, visit the IBC Show website.