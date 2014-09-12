IBC2014: Panasonic and LiveU Collaborate to Connect Camera and Cloud

AMSTERDAM — Panasonic has announced an expansion of its strategic collaboration with LiveU to introduce an end-to-end solution enabling P2HD series camera recorders to connect directly to the LiveU Central system and its cloud-based services for live transmission.



Upcoming releases of Panasonic’s broadcasting camera recorders will support a direct connection with LiveU Central, the unified management system which allows broadcasters to acquire both live and recorded content from the field, preview it centrally or remotely, broadcast it live or in scheduled programming and distribute it to any location.



The system is in addition to the workflow where broadcasters and content producers use a separate uplink unit to connect to the LiveU cloud management platform. Panasonic and LiveU believe that utilising technology similar to the LTE dongle on the Panasonic AJ-PX270 P2HD camera offers another effective option for field operations, with minimal equipment and human resources.



The next stage of Panasonic’s and LiveU’s collaboration will be presented at NAB 2015 next April.