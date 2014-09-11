IBC2014: Ooyala Introduces Global Business Consulting Unit

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA and AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS — Ooyala announced the formation of Ooyala Business Consulting, a new global division of the company’s Professional Services Group.

The new unit is staffed by experts from the broadcast media, production, IPTV and online video industries, and takes a data-driven approach to video business planning. Ooyala said its consultants will help customers analyze and benchmark the performance or potential of its video inventories, distribution footprints, audiences and monetization techniques; applying years worth of expertise in large-scale multscreen video service deployments and revenue generation in order to inform business strategies.

Consultants will take a methodical approach to delivering strategies tailored explicitly to each customer’s business goals and market. The process is inclusive of exploratory sessions to identify short and long-term business goals, benchmarking plans or deployments against global business data and similar companies, as well as gap analyses, solutions workshops, system and feature prioritization, and detailed reporting with supporting data.