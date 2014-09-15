IBC2014: Anevia and Amazon to Provide Cloud-Based Video Delivery

AMSTERDAM—Anevia is launching a new cloud-based video delivery service which will allow cloud storage and cloud streaming of OTT media contents.



“This new system is based on the integration of Anevia’s core ViaMotion products with Amazon Web Services,” Damien Lucas, Anevia co-founder and chief technology officer said. “It enables operators and broadcasters to expand their multiscreen services quickly efficiently by extending their storage and processing resources in the cloud. We are demonstrating at IBC the flexibility this system offers to broadcasters and multimedia publishers as they move to the third generation of content delivery platforms. ViaMotion offers on-demand TV solutions from the cloud, allowing operators to develop their online video platform to offer cloud TV to their subscribers, including live, VOD, catchup and nPVR services.”



Anevia’s ViaMotion is a multiscreen over-the-top video software suite for telecommunication service providers, broadcasters and content owners. It is used for deploying multiscreen solutions for head ends and content delivery networks including live nPVR, catchup and timeshifting.