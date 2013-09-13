IBC2013: IMT Features Nucomm CPT-x-II

AMSTERDAM — Integrated Microwave Technologies is highlighting its Nucomm Compact Portable Transmitter—CPTx-II—at IBC2013.



The Nucomm CPTx-II is a lightweight, compact, portable RF video transmitter that delivers HD/SD output at up to 8 W in 2k DVB-T COFDM mode, IMT says. It is said to support video/audio/data/telemetry with selectable modulation bandwidths of 6, 7 and 8 MHz. It weighs about 3 kg. and comes with a variety of bespoke mounts, including special mounts for motorcycles.



The video from the CPTx-II can be received on any MPEG-4-capable handheld receiver and receive site, IMT says, and is also capable of AES encryption.