IBC2012 Conference Programme Features Innovation, Debate

The IBC2012 Conference, September 6–11, 2012, will bring together business leaders to discuss and analyze the latest technological trends, innovation and strategic thinking through a series of conference sessions, master classes and panel discussions. With more than 300 speakers and 60 sessions, the IBC2012 Conference takes a look at the media and broadcast industry through innovation and debate.

This year’s line-up of keynote speakers includes: Roger Mosey, director of London 2012, BBC; Mike Darcey, COO at BskyB; Brian Sullivan, CEO, Sky Deutschland; and Miles Young, CEO, Ogilvy & Mather.

Mosey will participate in the first major post-Olympic Games forum, comparing notes with a distinguished international panel, recounting the highs and lows, challenges and triumphs of broadcasting the world’s biggest sports event. IBC audiences will be among the first to get a complete analysis of how it all went down behind the scenes, illustrated with Olympic Games footage. The other keynote speakers will lead discussions on some of the hottest topics affecting the industry including Connected TV; the cloud; social media; transmedia, broadcast delivery and workflow.

The Conference Programme is structured around three tracks: the Business of Broadcasting and Media; Content Creation & Innovation; and Advances in Technology. Attendees can target specific areas of interest along with the free Industry Insight sessions and through attendance at IBC’s Technical Papers and Posters. Participants will come away from the IBC Conference better informed on the current state of the industry and with a deeper understanding of its future developments.