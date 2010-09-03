IBC: Wowza Media Systems Exhibiting Video Engine Update



Media server software company Wowza Media Systems will be exhibiting the newest add-ons to their popular Wowza Media Server 2 video engine.



Wowza Media Server 2 will now feature on-the-fly DRM encryption, automated multicast push and WebM live streaming. These additions help strengthen the users’ streaming infrastructure and enable compatibility with more media platforms. IBC2010 attendees will also be witness to enhanced monitoring for Amazon EC2 license edition and upcoming support for Adobe Flash HTTP dynamic streaming.



Wowza Media Systems will be at stand IP321.



