IBC: ViewCast Streams From Anywhere With Niagara

ViewCast is coming to the IBC2010 show with its new Niagara 4100, packing a combination of simplicity, portability and power to quickly stream live events over the Internet from virtually any location.



With the ability to ingest high-definition video, the Niagara 4100 is well-suited for broadcasters, corporations, government entities, educational institutions, network service providers, and ministries looking to incorporate webcasting, live streaming, podcasting and mobile TV in their distribution plans.



It's rugged and can ingest standard- or high-definition SDI video, and accommodates a variety of audio types, including embedded SDI, AES/EBU, and balanced and unbalanced stereo. With ViewCast’s SimulStream technology, the Niagara 4100 can simultaneously stream multiple resolutions at multiple data rates in multiple streaming formats, including MPEG-4, Adobe Flash H.264, and Windows Media (Silverlight compatible).



It comes with front-panel “A, B, C” buttons that can be pre-configured independently to activate different streaming profiles. Users can control key functions from the built-in front-panel LCD display, or browse the built-in Web interface to take complete control of configuration options. It needs no keyboard, monitor or mouse--it’s all self-contained.



ViewCast is also showing its ViewCast Media Platform (VMp), a unified framework that helps organizations manage the full life-cycle of their digital media. VMp supports online video, including content acquisition, transformation, indexing, workflow and distribution.



VMp provides the basic functions you need to manage the entire life cycle of your digital media. Together with the Portal, Live and Production modules, VMp provides comprehensive support for live video sources and events as well as archived or on-demand content.



•VMp Portal provides organizations a means to easily collect, share, view and distribute valuable digital media content throughout the enterprise. It allows you to use your digital media to inform, educate, persuade and entertain.



•VMp Live makes it easy for you to capture and ensure on-time delivery of live video to viewers anywhere on your private network or the public Internet.



•VMp Production helps you streamline and automate creative content production processes from start to finish. It ensures quality and consistency no matter the ultimate delivery platform.



Also, ViewCast is demonstrating Niagara SCX 6.2, an enhanced version of its streaming media management software that now supports HTTP-based adaptive streaming to Apple iPhone, iPad and iTouch mobile devices. New features include integrated segmenting, adaptive bit-rate encoding, support for CDN authentication protocols, and built-in AES-128 encryption. Niagara SCX software supports all of the most popular media formats, including Adobe Flash Dynamic Streaming, Windows Media, 3GPP and others.



At the heart of Niagara SCX 6.2 is the new "iPhone Live Media Publisher" component, which includes built-in MPEG-2 Transport Stream file segmenting and HTTP-based upload capabilities. It multiplexes encoded audio and video packets into multiple GOP-aligned, simultaneously output, MPEG-2 Transport Stream (M2TS) files, including one audio-only M2TS file. AAC audio encoder and H.264 video encoder configuration is made easy by profiles included in Niagara SCX 6.2.



ViewCast will be at IBC2010 at Stand IP312.



