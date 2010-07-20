IBC: Utah Scientific Unveiling New Switcher Products



Utah Scientific is planning to display several new products for its line of routers and master control switchers. These include new I/O boards for the Utah-400 router which allow users to choose MADI audio and IP video input and output options in addition to existing analog and digital video. The company will also be showing off new squeeze and graphics capabilities for its MC-4000 master control switcher.



Visitors can also look forward to the European launch of Utah’s U-Con configuration and R-Man management software, as well as the showing of an extension of the company’s Dot.Box family dual channel master control and routing system for multichannel broadcast operations.



Utah Scientific will be at stand 2.B20.

