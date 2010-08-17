IBC: TransMedia Dynamics Readies Management Tools



TransMedia Dynamics is placing the spotlight at this year’s IBC show on new products for achieving efficient and high throughput media production and preparation. The company has announced a comprehensive upgrade to its Mediaflex Data Model that allows users to define their own metadata schemes and fine tune the use of metadata. The company will also be showing enhancements to its Cultural Archives and Cataloging system. These allow users to annotate and capture metadata based on content from an individual frame, or a complete program.



TransMedia Dynamics will also demonstrate new functionality for Web browser-based users that allows them to perform rough cut editing and to deliver EDL-created content for post-production workflows.



