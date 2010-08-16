IBC: Thomson Displaying HD, SD, MPEG-2 &-4 Compression



The ViBE EM3000 HD encoder from Thomson now features advanced 3D functionalities and also boasts an additional general compression performance gain of 15 percent. The upgraded ViBE video compression range is already on-air broadcasting pan-European sports content. The ViBE EM2000 Quad encoder now offers simultaneous MPEG-2/4 SD encoding on four channels. The ViBE EM1000/EM2000 encoders now support MPEG-2/4 compressed input, providing the ability to re-encode signals received on ASI or IP. With this option, the EM1000/2000 gives broadcasters the ability to reduce infrastructure costs on the path to a full IP architecture, with no compromise on picture quality. Built-in DVB subtitle transcoding capabilities are also now offered in the ViBE EM1000/EM2000 encoders.



Thomson will be at stand 1.D11.



