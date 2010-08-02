IBC: Streambox Brings Avenir Mobile Broadcasting Solution

Avenir is the newest member of Streambox's lineup of mobile video transport solutions, and it will make its European debut at IBC2010.



Designed for field newsgathering, sports broadcasting, and other mobile live and file-based video applications, Avenir is Streambox's first hardware-based encoder to offer up to eight 3G/4G bonded wireless network aircards for fully portable high-quality HD or SD, enabling live or file-based video acquisition over a variety of low-data-rate networks. Avenir is also the first battery-operated mobile encoder designed for a reporter to file HD/SD live and file-based video content over a variety of IP networks, which allows broadcasters to replace traditional SNG/DNG systems. Reporters can also access the user interface through wireless devices like the Apple iPod touch or iPad.



The Avenir uses Streambox's ACT-L3 codec to capture and encode HD content in 1080i or 720p format, at data rates of up to 20 Mbps, and SD content in NTSC or PAL from 64 Kbps to 8 Mbps.



Streambox will also demonstrate Streambox Live, its broadband video contribution service. It lets broadcasters to enhance breaking news stories with ad hoc broadcasting content supplied by a variety of contributors including video journalists, stringers, and citizen reporters.



At the front end is the Streambox Live encoder, made available at no cost to contributors; at the back end, broadcasters subscribing to the Streambox Live service are able to manage, track, and view unlimited amounts of video uploads from contributors. The broadcaster can also manage digital rights for video contributions and search for relevant video clips using metadata information.



With the addition of HD support to the Streambox Store and Forward Server and Media Station, broadcasters now have a complete solution for end-to-end acquisition of both HD and SD file-based video.



Also on tap from Streambox is its SBT3-9300 HD/SD video transport system. Measuring just 1 RU, the system is used for HD/SD newsgathering, broadcasting, and video post-production, providing 1080i/720p/1080psf HD video at data rates from 512 Kbps to 30 Mbps and SD video from 64 Kbps to 15 Mbps.



The SBT3-9300 system has been developed to meet the performance and quality requirements of customers in a variety of industry sectors. Movie and post-production companies, for example, can use the SBT3-9300 to transmit high-quality live HD and SD video over low-data-rate IP networks as a way to accelerate and enhance editing processes such as color correction. With the Streambox solution, video editors are able to transmit the edited video file over IP in real time for immediate review and approval from clients who may be located in different places.



Streambox will be at IBC2010 at Stand 7.J49.



