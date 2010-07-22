IBC: Softel Showcases MultiText Options for Subtitling Solutions

At the IBC2010 Show, Softel will demonstrate its new MultiText options for its Swift TX and Swift vTX subtitling encoding and transmission software. MultiText functionality lets broadcasters simplify complex, multi-language subtitle playout while increasing quality through automated in-built QC.



MultiText Swift TX and Swift vTX solutions are available for SD and HD environments, giving broadcasters the opportunity to perform early, late or live binding of multi-language subtitles to their video assets at any point in the playout chain. Early binding of data can eliminate complex automation interfaces and allow for efficient and robust QC ahead of air-time.



Once MultiText subtitles have been bound to content, they can be played out to viewers natively or transcoded into the required output format, such as open subtitles, closed DVB subtitles, closed Teletext subtitles, Line 21 closed captions and others using automated transcoding, allowing unstaffed "lights out" operation.



Softel will present other subtitling solutions, too. ScheduleSmart, its automated subtitling control center, is a sophisticated workflow technology that uses proprietary heuristics and algorithms to determine the optimum point in the workflow at which to bind subtitles and other ancillary data to content.



The Softel Swift ADePT is based on the Swift Create caption and subtitle preparation system, but it is dedicated to the creation and playout of audio description (AD), allowing broadcasters to increase audience reach by providing access to content for visually impaired audiences.



Softel MediaSphere is an interactive television playout platform enabling efficient testing and rapid deployment of innovative interactive applications. It supports HbbTV and provides efficient management of over-air delivery of DVB-SSU datum and also supports all DTT, DSAT and cable-interactive standards, including EBIF, MHEG, OpenTV and tru2way.



vFlex is the latest evolution in a long line of ancillary data processing hardware from Softel, offering a single-unit, multifunction solution that provides ancillary data encoding, opt cue encode/decode and wide screen signaling to graphic insertion for all HD and SD environments.



Also on tap at IBC, the latest generation of Microsoft Windows-based Cyclone Teletext systems distills Softel's expertise into a dynamic and scalable management and transmission solution. Cyclone leverages networking and Internet technologies to offer high availability, remote editing and automated updates from external data sources, cost-effectively supporting Teletext services. Data export in common formats also enables easy repurposing of content to the Internet and mobile devices.



Softel will be at IBC2010 at Stand 1.A27.

