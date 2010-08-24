IBC: Snell Debuting Large Multi-format Switcher



The Snell Sirius 830 is the latest in Snell's Sirius 800 series of large-scale, multi-format expandable routing switchers. The 16RU Sirius 830 offers a more compact 288 x 288 frame size for mid- to large-scale studio or OB productions, with the ability to add an additional 144 independently controllable outputs for connection to any Snell or third-party multiviewer solution. Like all routers in the Sirius 800 family, the Sirius 830 features high-performance crosspoint modules for flexible routing of SD, HD, ASI, 3Gbps, and embedded audio signals. Optional redundant crosspoints use intelligent path monitoring, which constantly compares signals through the main and redundant path to immediately identify any crosspoint failure. Should a failure occur, the router can automatically switch to the redundant path and issue a user alarm through Snell's system-wide MCM control and monitoring application.



