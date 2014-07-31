IBC Show Releases Mobile App

The IBC mobile app is available for iOS, Android, Blackberry and Windows MobileAMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS—IBC has released its mobile app for next month’s show. The IBC App, sponsored by Blackmagic Design, is a fully enhanced catalog in your pocket and provides constant access to the IBC exhibitor list, conference program, floor plan and an overview of the feature

Features of the IBC app include access to the full IBC2014 exhibitor list searchable by A-Z listing, hall number and product category; complete exhibitor profiles with the ability to contact an exhibitor directly via phone and e-mail; access to the full IBC2014 conference program, searchable by day and stream; the ability to sync conference sessions to your phone’s diary; the ability to save favorite conference sessions and exhibitors; the ability to notes to the conference sessions and export these via email; and more.

At press time an interactive map of all 14 halls plus the two conference areas was soon to be added, as was a navigation feature that will allow you to plan your route around the exhibition.

IBC takes place at the RAI Convention Center, Sept. 12-16. Look for a show preview in the Sept. 6 issue of TV Technology.

To download the app, visit www.ibc.org/page.cfm/link=445