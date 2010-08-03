IBC: SeaChange and eventIS Deploying Multiscreen Delivery Platform



SeaChange International and Eindhoven-based eventIS (a SeaChange company) will demonstrate real-world multi-screen video delivery solutions that are immediately ready for deployment. Centered around the eventIS converged Service Delivery Platform (cSDP), demonstrations will show capabilities including video streaming to Apple’s iPad; frame-accurate content pause-and-resume among devices and networks; and cross-platform offer management – all supported by a single integrated delivery platform that ensures optimal video QoS over any network topology.



Demonstrations will also show how the cSDP immediately secures emergent opportunities in Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV; the CI Plus enhancement to DVB; and content watermarking with partner Civolution. Service monetization opportunities will be shown in demonstrations of ad insertion into live broadcast programming and dynamic ad insertion into on-demand video streams. Also on demo will be the VividLogic Home Media Gateway software stack showing in-home video networking capabilities such as whole-home DVR and IP streaming to game consoles and other CE devices – through established integrations with a wide range of cable and IP set-top boxes. Other ecosystem-partner demonstrations include Aprico and Zappware.



SeaChange will be at stand 1.C27.



