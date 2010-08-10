IBC: S4M Readies for New Support Software Roll-Out



S4M is preparing to remove the wraps from its latest broadcast management and production support software at this year’s IBC Show. These new products include Central Sales Order (CSO), a module that allows broadcasters to place cross-media sales campaigns under centralized control. It allows both existing and new sales system platforms to be combined, even those from different vendors.



Also being featured is S4M’s spot optimization engine. This module provides broadcasters with a tool for reducing over-delivery of “manual” GRP-bookings, while maintaining and improving customer schedule placement preferences. This optimization module may be accesses via the Internet and can be used with any type of air time sales system that may be in place, freeing broadcasters from maintaining software at their own facilities.



In addition, booth visitors can experience digital video management with S4M’s Video Production Management System (VPMS), as well as the company’s studio production tool, ClipJockey, and more.



S4M will be at stand 3.A41.



