IBC: Rohde & Schwarz Has New Tools for 3DTV, DVB-T2

Rohde & Schwarz is showcasing DVB-T2 technologies, 3DTV tools and its latest monitoring solutions at the IBC Show.



One such solution premiering at the show is the R&S DVMS4 for monitoring digital TV networks. Rohde & Schwarz scores big with new functionality for DVB-T2: Multiple PLP defined in the standard has now been added to both transmitters and T&M instruments.



In Europe, the first DVB-T2 projects are being implemented. Rohde & Schwarz will install a full-coverage DVB-T2 transmitter network for Europa 7, an Italian broadcast operator, by the end of 2010. The network operators Arqiva in England and Teracom in Sweden are currently upgrading to DVB-T2, with the R&S 8000 generation of Rohde & Schwarz transmitters in various power classes. New key DVB-T2 functions will be included, such as the Multiple PLP mode that makes it possible to transmit diverse services in one channel at variable data rates.



The R&S DVMS4 monitoring system, which monitors DVB-T/H and DVB-S/S2 signals as well as transport streams, will be presented for the first time at IBC. The R&S DVMS4 simultaneously monitors the RF and transport stream characteristics of up to four digital signals in only one height unit, detecting The R&S DVMS1 does the same for just one RF and/or TS signal.



A 3D TV test solution based on the R&S DVSG digital video signal generator will also be on hand. This compact tool for the development and quality assurance of TV sets and projectors supports all relevant 3D TV formats, and outputs uncompressed video signals in accordance with version 1.4a of the HDMI standard. In addition to static images, the R&S DVSG provides long, moving sequences that allow the picture processing unit of new 3D generation displays to be assessed. Rohde & Schwarz provides an extensive library of standard test sequences. For specific problems, users can also create their own 3D test sequences with the free AVG pattern import software.



