IBC: RGB, SeaChange Take Ad Insertion Across Three Screens



RGB Networks and SeaChange International have developed a solution that can insert ads across linear video on TVs, PCs and mobile devices, promising a way to better capture advertising revenue from "TV Everywhere" services.



The companies plan to demo the joint solution at their respective booths at the IBC trade show Sept. 9-14 in Amsterdam.



The solution comprises RGB's Video Multiprocessing Gateway, which provides real-time video transcoding and ad splicing, with SeaChange's Spot linear ad insertion system. At IBC, the companies plan to show live TV delivered to a set-top box, an iPad, an iPhone and a PC with Adobe Flash 10.1.



RGB in June announced the acquisition of RipCode, a mobile video delivery startup. The company plans to introduced a "blade" with the RipCode transcoding engine for its Video Multiprocessing Gateway in the fourth quarter



"Consumers will expect entire channel lineups on any screen and service providers will want to extend their significant ad revenue stream to mobiles and PCs," said Damian Mulcock, SeaChange's vice president of worldwide multiscreen business. "For operators with large numbers of channels there hasn't been a cost-effective technology solution until now."



SeaChange is currently a reseller of RGB's video-processing equipment.



-- Multichannel News



