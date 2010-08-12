IBC: RadiantGrid, IdentityMine Offer New Interface



RadiantGrid has teamed with IdentityMine to produce a new user interface for the RadiantGrid platform, and will be showing off the results of this collaboration at the IBC Show. The new product promises to streamline the transcoding process from ingestion to deployment and will allow users to manage multiple operations via a single interface. The system also provides users with full access to all transcoding parameters and allows them to customize workflows to suit their individual needs.



RadiantGrid will be at stand 8.D29.



