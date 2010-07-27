IBC: Omnibus Automates with iTX Enterprise Suite



Omnibus’ iTX Enterprise Suite integrates many areas of functionality into a streamlined, inter-related and highly automated end-to-end process flow. The system provides Ingest and Media Management, with scheduled and on-demand feed recording from satellite and live sources, unscheduled ad-hoc ingest, support for content file delivery services, clip preparation for all modes of ingest and comprehensive automated tools for managing the movement of content through the infrastructure as required during the workflow process. It also provides Workflow Management, with job tracking and management information tools to give broadcasters the high-level data needed for effective use of resources and business efficiency. It also provides Asset Management and Advanced Schedule Management functionality. A new iTX playout engine and new in/out hardware enable multiple in/out channels on a single unit for transitions between live events, DVE moves between two live inputs, multiple outputs for clean feeds for preview, 1080p60 output, or two independent channels from the same unit.



The iTX Enterprise Suite also supports 8 AES radio streams from each 1U server. Fully integrated with the iTX Enterprise Suite's asset management and automation systems, the radio functionality supports all the features required by multi-platform broadcasters, to allow the management of audio broadcasting from within the same environment used for TV and Web-based video.



Omnibus will be at stand 8.D41.



