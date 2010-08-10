IBC: New PHABRIX Platform Offers Multi-Format Generator, Analyser and Monitor



At IBC UK vendor PHABRIX will display the new Rx 2u rack mount range which features a new technology platform and significant performance enhancements. The Rx picks up from the established PHABRIX SxA, SxE and SxD hand held models offering audio/video test and measurement signal analysis, generation and monitoring choices.



PHABRIX will also be releasing two new options available across its test and measurement instruments. They include Dolby E metering, framing and metadata making it a world’s first on a portable platform along with a new Ancillary Data Analysis option. PHABRIX's SxD dual link - a multi-format combined generator, analyser and monitor designed for post production, studio, camera and projector testing and measurement at SD-SDI, HD-SDI, Dual link HD-SDI and 3G-SDI – will be shown. With over 350 different combinations of formats, the SxD offers a single testing and analysis instrument for a range of applications.



PHABRIX will be at stand 8.E23.



