IBC: Nevion Plans Video Networking Roll-Out



Nevion (formerly Network/VPG) will be showing several new video networking systems for broadcasters at video transport service providers at this year’s IBC Show, including offerings from its Flashlink, Ventura and VikinX product lines.



Look for the Flashlink HD-TD-3GMX-2, which transmits two HD SDI signals via one 3 Gbps path. There’s also the new VikinX 3G SDI router, a new multiplexer—the VS811-SHM—that combines up to eight SD signals for transport over STM-16. New Nevion products include the VS908 ASI multiplexer that supports AES encryption, VS901 JPEG 2000 compression modules that support 3 Gbps, the SL-D32P+ data router, and more.



Nevion will be at stand 8.B.70.



