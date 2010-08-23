IBC: Netia Displays Media Asset Management Systems



At IBC, Netia will introduce its fully upgraded suite of media asset management solutions which allows customers to streamline globally all of their production processes, thanks to simple, easy-to-manage workflows and task automation. The new software suite also allows users to connect all of their partners and vendors within a single production ecosystem, simplifying the sharing and managing of media assets.



Users can now manage all of the processes within the production environment — from editing through post and distribution — through one unique, and easy-to-use interface. The new Web-based interface, built on Microsoft Silverlight technology, allows for increased performance and greater security. All modules provide for ingest and quality control; metadata extraction and tagging; search, browse and low-res proxy generation; integration with key third-party systems including QA, tape/disk-based archive, non-linear editing, playout and traffic automation; and multiplatform delivery to mobile TV, VoD/Catch Up TV, IPTV, Web streaming, and HD and SD distribution platforms.



