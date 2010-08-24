IBC: MultiDyne Promoting DVI, HDMI on One Cable
MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems has launched the DVI-ONE-E, a low-cost solution that allows either DVI or HDMI to operate over one fibre. Designed to extend DVI and HDMI distance limitations, this cost-effective solution is the first to offer users bi-directional communication over one fibre for full HDCP copyright and EDID functionality.
MultiDyne will be at stand 2.A54.
