IBC: Miranda Promises 3DTV and Loudness Products



Miranda is going to be highlighting multiple 3DTV products at the IBC Show and will also be bringing along the company’s television audio loudness control systems.



Miranda’s new offerings for 3D include signal processors, multiviewers and channel branding systems. The company’s Densite 3DX-3901 stereoscopic signal processor can convert multiple 3D formats into side-by-side Sensio images, and has anaglyph, difference-disparity, and left-eye/right-eye monitoring functions. All of the Miranda Kaleido multiviewers now support 3D, with booth demonstrations planned. Also look for the company’s Imagestore 750 stereoscopic 3D channel branding system.



Stand visitors should also inspect the latest in Miranda’s line wide-band audio processing and loudness control technology.



Miranda will be at stand 8.B.80.



