IBC: Marshall Presenting 7-inch Dual Input AV Monitor



Marshall's OR-701A takes the same multi-function waveform and Vectorscope features found in Marshall's OR-702 and adds full range audio speakers and a new vertical audio bar layout for real-time audio monitoring. Any two of the sixteen audio channels being de-embedded from the HDSDI source may be monitored through the built-in full range speakers. The same audio is available from balanced XLR outputs on the rear panel, along with the two front panel headphone jacks. Each audio output has its own level control. The front panel speakers have Volume, Balance and Mute controls that operate separately from the rear panel line and front panel headphone outputs.



