IBC: Haivision Adds Conditional Access Portal to Furnace

At the upcoming IBC Show, Haivision will demonstrate Furnace 5.6, its end-to-end HD H.264 video-over-IP distribution tool, now with a redesigned and easy-to-use interface as well as a newly integrated Conditional Access (CA) Module.



The new Conditional Access Portal offers users a built-in authentication portal for a direct interface with customer LDAP/Active Directory database; the ability for customers to brand their CA portal; and the ability to assign rights and privileges for live streams, playback channels, and VoD assets. The new portal also integrates with Haivision’s Stingray set-top box.



It all continues to support the compact Makito HD H.264 encoder to manage and distribute live video to computers and set-top boxes, to create scheduled playback channels for enterprise TV and signage, and to record content and deliver video-on-demand in a secure, easy-to-use system. The Furnace Portal Server controls the direct and secure distribution of SD and HD H.264 video to both the "zero-footprint" InStream player and the Stingray set-top box. The Furnace Playback Manager supports scheduled channels for IP video broadcast and signage, and the Furnace Media Server leverages the efficiencies of H.264 to enable HD video-on-demand.



Furnace 5.6 offers network video recording (NVR) functionalities including API-enabled management by third-party systems; ad-hoc recording and pause/resume recording; bookmark insertion with annotations; and publishing. In addition to these operational features, the system also introduces Multi-Stream viewing enhancements, a live closed-captioning trigger, and additional security functions.



Haivision has also added a new H.264 decoder to the Makito lineup, boasting less than 70 milliseconds of latency at video resolutions of up to 1080p60. When paired with the popular Makito HD H.264 encoder, this system provides efficient delivery of HD video via HD-SDI or HDMI output.



The company is also introducing a high-density option for HD encoding, the MB6. It’s a six-slot chassis design that holds up to six Makito or Barracuda encoders in a single RU.



Haivision will also demonstrate the Makito HD video encoder, now supporting both component analog and DVI inputs. It delivers low-latency, full-frame-rate H.264 encoding of HD video up to 1080p60, or computer graphics resolutions up to 1920x1080 60Hz and 1280x1024 75Hz (SXGA). The Makito incorporates HiLo-Streaming, the ability to encode once and emit both high- and low-bandwidth streams simultaneously, and Multi-Streaming, the ability to send streams with different IP encapsulation to different destinations.



Haivision will be at IBC at Stand IP701.



