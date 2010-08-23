IBC: Guntermann and Drunck Presenting KVM DVI Matrix



The new DVICenter from Guntermann & Drunck is designed to optimize studio workflow – and optimize studio space. It is a KVM DVI Matrix switch that permits multiple users, each equipped only with keyboard, mouse and displays, to simultaneously have access to a series of computers, even using different platforms. Configuration is done centralized through a web interface or OSD. There's an easy menu system - or conventional switching can be used.



This unique KVM – keyboard-video-mouse - broadcast solution provides a high resolution of 1920 x 1200 @ 60Hz - over distances of up to 280 metres; in full expansion stage up to 560 metres. That's where the studio space saving comes in - because computers can now be based in a dedicated plant room, saving space in the studio.



Guntermann & Drunck will be at stand 4.C56.

