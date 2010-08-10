IBC: Grass Valley to Exhibit Full Range of Broadcast Gear

At IBC 2010 in Amsterdam next month, Grass Valley will showcase its entire range of broadcast and production tools designed to span the entire production workflow.



On display will be Grass Valley’s LDK Elite Series cameras, which sport 9.2 million pixel FT CCD imagers in combination with 14-bit A/D converters and 34 bits of DSIP power. The company will also showcase its MediaFUSE multi-distribution platform, which combines powerful encoding, transcoding and content management hardware and software tools to allow production crews to easily prepare, mark-up, process and repurpose short and long-form clips and stories to the Web, mobile, as well as emerging publishing platforms such as tablet devices.



Also in the Grass exhibit will be the K2 Dyno Replay System, which consists of two elements: the K2 Dyno Replay Controller and either a K2 Summit Production Client or a 2-channel, portable K2 Solo Media Server. Unlike legacy systems designed for use with SD videotape, the K2 Dyno Replay system has been specifically optimized for file-based HD production. Combining the K2 Dyno Replay System with the K2 Dyno Production Assistant (PA) content management system provides a centralized view of all content on multiple K2 systems with high-resolution browse, enhanced metadata management, playlist generation and playout capability, and powerful rules-based file management.



Grass will also showcase the Maestro SD/HD multichannel master control and channel branding system, offering expandability, digital effects, channel branding and control options. The company will also display its line of GeckoFlex modular products, offering a range of analog, SD, HD and new 3G-SDI signal processing and distribution capabilities.



In the news production category, Grass will demonstrate its Aurora digital production system, spanning acquisition, production and playout. Applications include capture, nonlinear editing, browsing, playback, repurposing, server and storage, and archiving solutions. For production automation, Grass Valley’s Ignite software/hardware system allows production and live broadcast of live SD and HD programs with just one or two operators.



Grass will also display its Trinix NXT routing switchers, which meet or exceed all SMPTE 424M specs for 3D-SDI. Also in its booth, Grass will showcase its K2 media server family, along with the K2 Summit Production Client and the K2 Solo portable 2-channel HD/SD server. The ChannelFlex option allows customers to expand the capability of each channel to process multiple video streams. Grass’ K2 RAID storage is made up of a 2 RU chassis with redundant power supplies and six or 12 (15K RPM) SAS enterprise-class drives and a 4 Gb RAID controller with an option for a redundant controller, offering up to 500 MBps of bandwidth. All systems can be configured for RAID-5 or RAID-6 (two parity drives per six drives for ultimate data protection).



Grass Valley will also showcase its Kayenne Video Production Center, including a 4.5 M/E switcher. The four M/Es are full M/Es with integrated iDPMs, chroma keyers, wipes, etc.



Grass Valley will be in Stand 1.D11.