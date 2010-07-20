IBC: Front Porch Digital Displays Range of Product Innovations



Front Porch Digital is returning to the IBC Show with a number of products, including the latest version of the company’s DIVArchive content storage management system, v6.3. It is capable of full integration with popular media industry editing and production tools and has several new features, including multiresolution object support, advanced Avid asset search within the DIVArchive user interface and full Unicode asset support.



Front Porch Digital will also be showing its DIVAdirector v4.1 media asset management system; SAMMA v4 fourth generation robotic media migration system; DIVAsolo v4 turnkey media migration, content storage management and media asset management system; and DIVAsymphony service oriented architecture framework for the DIVArchive system.



