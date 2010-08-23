IBC: For-A Plans Multiple New Product Rollout



For-A has announced that it will be premiering several new products for video professionals at the IBC Show. These include the LTR-100HS LTO-5 video archiving recorder, the HVS-350HS vision mixer, the CEQ-100HS color equalizer/3D processor and the FA-9500 multi-image signal processor.



The LTR-100HS offers LTO-5 storage technology in a half-width 3RU package that includes 2 TB of storage, VTR-type controls and an integral video monitor. The HVS-350HS 1.5 M/E switcher is an addition to For-A’s Hanabi line and is has eight inputs and outputs, with the capability of being expanded to 24 inputs and 12 outputs.



For-A’s new CEQ-100HS color equalizer/3D processor provides automatic color calibration of two live channels, as well as corrections to axis and vertical adjustments between the cameras. The FA-9500 replaces the company’s FA-9100 and is a single-box signal processor and frame sync system for video and audio work. Its feature set includes up/cross/down and aspect ratio conversion, color correction and Dolby E encoding and decoding.



For-A will be at stand 2.A51.



