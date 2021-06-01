IBC Extends Deadline for Innovation Awards

LONDON—The IBC has announced that the deadline to participate in its IBC Innovation Awards has been extended to June 21.

The awards are free to enter and cover the following categories:

Content Creation: projects that used pioneering tools to enable creative talent to create compelling content.

Content Everywhere: projects that embrace the connected experience and demonstrate using technology to engage and excite audiences.

Content Distribution: the best new ways to manage content. This could include connecting creators with consumers; and/or bringing creators together with collaborators.

To enter the awards, click here. Click here to register for the show, which takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Dec. 3-6.