IBC: DVEO Flashes MPEG2 Gearbox
DVEO will demonstrate its Linux-based MPEG2-to-H.264 transcoders at IBC 2010.
Designed for use in cable broadcasting, telco TV, IPTV, and A/V systems integration, the MPEG Gearbox is DVEO’s new product line of MPEG2-to-H.264 transcoders, or MPEG2-to-MPEG2 scalers. Five systems are available: ASI-to-IP, IP-to-IP, IP-to-ASI, ASI-to-ASI, and SMPTE 310 (8VSB)-to-IP.
Each system transcodes one or two HD streams (1080i or 720p) or five to 10 SD streams from MPEG-2 to H.264 or vice-versa, and outputs the streams over ASI or IP. The MPEG Gearbox ASI/IP and MPEG Gearbox SMPTE 310/IP can also receive one to four or more MPEG2 channels and output them to a dedicated IP network as MPEG2 streams. The three systems with IP output now feature adaptive bit-rate streaming, which adjusts the bit-rate of a video stream to adapt to a receiving device’s bandwidth and CPU capabilities.
DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules Inc., will be at at Stand 2.A48.
