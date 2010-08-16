IBC: Doremi Showcasing 3D Format Converter



Doremi’s Dimension-3D Universal 3D format converters convert any 3D format to any other. It can fit into virtually all stereoscopic workflows allowing any 3D input stream format to be used with all types of currently available displays, including high-end projectors and the latest generation of 3D-ready LCD screens. It also includes frame-rate conversion. Among applications are converting stereoscopic camera rig outputs for recorders and displays, and enabling double-stack 3D projection By encoding left and right eye streams into a single HDSDI stream, and back, it enables recording 3D content on standard HD recorders. It can also work with Doremi’s Nugget or V1 servers, to create a cost effective 3D playout solution.



Doremi will be at stand 10.B10.



