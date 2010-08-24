IBC: Cross-Point Matrix Switchers from Gefen



Gefen will introduce the new GefenPRO product line with a range of cross-point matrix switchers. All include internal power supplies, front-panel routing and 24/7 technical support. Built-in EDID programming enhances stability of pre-settings after switching. RS-232 serial control, IR remote, front panel buttons and IP control using any webpage interface can be used to access and control. Resolutions are supported up to 1080p or 1920x1200.



