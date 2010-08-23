IBC: Cobalt Digital Premiering new Audio Loudness System



Cobalt Digital has announced plans to demonstrate its new +LM Audio Loudness Meter system at IBC. The software programme, developed for use with both the new Fusion3G and 9000 Compass series cards for openGear, provides a flexible, comprehensive solution for ingest or on-air loudness metering and assessment. The openGear format handles cards from multiple manufacturers in the same frame.



With true peak level detection, error tracking and logging, and intuitive interface with touch screen control, the metering option ensures thorough audio level and LKFS assessment information (ATSC A/85 and ITU BS.1770 compliant). The Audio Loudness Meter (+LM) operates on select 9000 cards from Cobalt's COMPASS range, and all 9900 cards from Cobalt's Fusion3G series in tandem with the OGCP-9000 remote control panel. The system is also an ideal complementary solution for use with the 9085 COMPASS and 9985 Fusion3G Loudness Processing cards.



Cobalt Digital will be at stand 8.A94.



