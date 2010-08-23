IBC: CAT 6 Extender Solution from TV One



TV One now offers the new 1T-CT-630 Series as a CAT.6 HDMI extender solution. The 1T-CT-630 Series constitutes a system used to transmit v1.3 HDMI or DVI-D deep colour (12 bits) signals at resolutions up to 1920x1200 and 1080p, plus transmission of embedded lossless audio, over a single Cat.6 cable. The system is comprised of the 1T-CT-631 Transmitter and the 1T-CT-632 Receiver plus Power Adaptor. Both units achieve signal distribution distances of up to 38 metres (125 feet) for 1080p signals, 50 metres (165 feet) for 720p/1080i signals, and 60 metres (195 feet) for 480p signals when used with a high quality Cat.6 cable infrastructure.



TV One will be at stand 7.C27.



