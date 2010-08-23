IBC: Bridge Technologies Displaying Probe with Remote Analysis



Bridge Technologies has announced significant enhancements to its microVB probe including the addition of remote analysis capabilities. Sitting at the end of the delivery chain, the compact microVB remotely delivers comprehensive real-time data about performance at the viewer's set-top box, with enhanced capabilities now including powerful traffic analysis. Part of the company's VideoBRIDGE monitoring system, microVB is a miniaturized remote monitoring and analysis device for digital media applications, and provides substantial savings in transport and technician costs for cable, satellite, and IPTV operators. Measuring only 75 mm by 20 mm, microVB is small enough to be delivered to the customer by mail and features simple, plug-and-play installation.



